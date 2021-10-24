SP flays govt over fertiliser shortage, says situation worrisome in Bundelkhand

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday flayed the government for the alleged shortage of fertilisers, saying farmers are being compelled to stand in queues for days and the situation may result in a law and order issue in UP's Bundelkhand region.

The SP chief's statement has come in the wake of an incident in UP's Lalitpur, where a farmer had died in a queue at a fertiliser shop. He waited for his turn for two days but could not get fertiliser.

Meanwhile, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has also written to the Centre, drawing its attention to the shortage of fertilisers in his parliamentary constituency Mainpuri.

In the letter to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the party patriarch said due to ''huge shortage'' of DAP and NPK fertilisers in his constituency, the farming of potato and mustard is getting affected.

He requested that Mainpuri be provided with two racks of DAP and NPK from National Fertilisers Limited.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a statement on Sunday accused the government of being insensitive.

''Farmers are being compelled to stand in queues for days but they are not getting fertilisers,'' he alleged.

He said in the Bundelkhand region, the shortage of ferlitlisers may become a law and order issue.

The SP chief said due to non-availability of fertilisers with co-operative committees in Jalaun, Lalitpur and Jhansi, farmers are a worried lt.

He further alleged, ''The BJP is a patron party of capitalist households. It is now feeling that owing to increasing public anger, it will not return to power in the upcoming elections, hence, it now wants to marginalise farmers.'' The SP chief asserted that the farmers will now remove the BJP from power. PTI NAV RDK RDK

