Cong slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:15 IST
The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the ''tax dacoity'' on petrol prices is rising and there would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel, alleging that the Narendra Modi government has created records in ''giving trouble'' to people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report which said this year, petrol prices have increased by a record Rs 23.53.

''Modi ji's government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Taking a swipe at the government, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''Tax dacoity over petrol prices is rising. There would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere.'' He used the hashtag 'TaxExtortion' with his tweet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at the government, saying PM Modi led his ministers in celebrating 100 crore vaccinations and should also lead by example in celebrating other centenaries -- petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre a few weeks ago and now diesel has crossed Rs 100 per litre.

When a gas cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 per cylinder, there will be another opportunity to celebrate, Chidambaram said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged the same media report shared by Priyanka Gandhi and tweeted, ''Achche Din'' (good days).

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth straight day by 35 paise per litre each, pushing pump rates to a new high across the country.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre and Rs 113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 104.38 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 96.32 per litre.

