Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches Patna, to campaign for by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur

Ahead of by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday reached Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:22 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches Patna, to campaign for by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur
RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav at Patna Airport. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday reached Patna. He has returned to Bihar after over 3 years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, earlier this month, had alleged that his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year. According to the sources, Yadav will be campaigning for the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar.

The veteran leader was welcomed by sons and party leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav at the Patna Airport. The Jharkhand high court, earlier in April, granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

The former Bihar chief minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021