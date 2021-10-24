Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches Patna, to campaign for by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan, Tarapur

Ahead of by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday reached Patna. He has returned to Bihar after over 3 years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, earlier this month, had alleged that his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year. According to the sources, Yadav will be campaigning for the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar.

The veteran leader was welcomed by sons and party leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav at the Patna Airport. The Jharkhand high court, earlier in April, granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

The former Bihar chief minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January. (ANI)

