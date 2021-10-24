2 SAD leaders join BJP in Delhi
Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP here on Sunday, the partys Delhi media head Navin Kumar said. The leaders joined in the presence of BJPs Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir, Kumar said.
- Country:
- India
Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP here on Sunday, the party's Delhi media head Navin Kumar said. The leaders joined in the presence of BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir, Kumar said. Welcoming senior SAD leaders Gurmeet Singh and Manjit Singh along with their supporters, Gupta said the BJP is a family that is expanding with people coming to its fold impressed by the welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.
Gambhir said the youth should only be focusing on work and hoped that both the leaders who joined on Sunday, as well as others, will work for further development of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manjit
- Gurmeet Singh
- Navin Kumar
- Shiromani
- Kumar
- Narendra Modi
- Gupta
- Singh
- Delhi
- Adesh Gupta
- Gambhir
ALSO READ
RCP Singh addresses steel consumers meet in Jammu as part of two-day public outreach programme
Rajnath Singh presents gallantry, meritorious service medals to Coast Guard personnel
Delegation of Singhu residents meets Haryana CM over reopening of road
CM Khattar meets Amit Shah, discuss Singhu border reopening issue
PM Modi pays tribute to Bhai Taru Singh on his Jayanti