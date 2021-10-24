Left Menu

2 SAD leaders join BJP in Delhi

Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP here on Sunday, the partys Delhi media head Navin Kumar said. The leaders joined in the presence of BJPs Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir, Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:01 IST
2 SAD leaders join BJP in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two Shiromani Akali Dal leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP here on Sunday, the party's Delhi media head Navin Kumar said. The leaders joined in the presence of BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and MP Gautam Gambhir, Kumar said. Welcoming senior SAD leaders Gurmeet Singh and Manjit Singh along with their supporters, Gupta said the BJP is a family that is expanding with people coming to its fold impressed by the welfare policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

Gambhir said the youth should only be focusing on work and hoped that both the leaders who joined on Sunday, as well as others, will work for further development of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021