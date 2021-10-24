Left Menu

ED will not come after me as I am BJP MP: Sanjay Patil

Harshvardhan Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in the Pune district, had quit the Congress and switched over to the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Sanjay Patil, BJP's Lok Sabha member from Sangli in Maharashtra, on Sunday quipped that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not come after him as he is a BJP MP.

He made the remark while speaking at a function in Sangli.

''The ED won't come after me since I am a BJP MP...We have to take loan in order to purchase luxury cars worth Rs 40 lakh to show off. The ED will be surprised to see the amount of loan we have..,'' he said in a lighter vein.

Recently, BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil had quipped that he was getting ''sound sleep'' in the saffron party as there are ''no inquiries'', a remark that came on a day when NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged the misuse of the central agencies like the CBI, ED, and NCB to target the Opposition. Harshvardhan Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in the Pune district, had quit the Congress and switched over to the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have been accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies to target the leaders of the three ruling parties in the state.

