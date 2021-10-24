BJP govt anti-farmer, only few industrialists prospering, says Patole

Left Menu

PTI | Beed | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:04 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was anti-farmer and cited the difference in international and domestic prices of soyabean to bolster his point.

He said soyabean was being procured at Rs 11,000 per quintal in the country while it was being imported at Rs 18,000 for the same quantity. Addressing a gathering in Ambajogai taluka, he said some industrialists were prospering under the Narendra Modi government while common citizens were distressed due to rising prices of fuel and essential items. He said Other Backward Classes got quota due to the efforts of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, but the BJP was opposed to it and was not providing empirical data on OBC numbers.

