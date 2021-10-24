J-K was better off when ruled by different chief ministers, feels Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday claimed that the erstwhile state was better off when governed by chief ministers before being turned into a Union territory.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday claimed that the erstwhile state was better off when governed by chief ministers before being turned into a Union territory. The former J-K CM, while speaking to ANI said, "We were told that scenario in J-K will change after the abrogation of Article 370. Growth, hospitals, unemployment will be taken care of. But that has not happened at all. As a matter of fact, we were far better when it was being ruled by various CMs."
Azad's comments came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah spoke about how Jammu and Kashmir has been developed over the years under the Narendra Modi government and how changes were visible since the abrogation of Article 370. "We are a great loser. We are a great loser after the state was divided into two. We are a great loser ever since the Assembly was dissolved," Azad said.
He has also reiterated his party's demand for granting the UT its statehood first followed by delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. Shah on Saturday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Narendra Modi
- Ghulam Nabi
- Congress
- Amit Shah
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Azad
- Assembly
ALSO READ
CM Khattar meets Amit Shah, discuss Singhu border reopening issue
Congress will fight 2022 Gujarat assembly polls with strength: Raghu Sharma
Congress will fight 2022 Gujarat assembly polls with strength: Raghu Sharma
CM Khattar meets Amit Shah, discusses Singhu border reopening issue
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Will burn effigies of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Dusshera on Oct 15, says SKM leader Yogendra Yadav.