Punjab CM announces Rs 68 crore grant for villages of Kharar block

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced a development grant of Rs 68 crore for 35 villages of block Kharar in Chamkaur Sahib constituency to ensure overall development of the region.

He also announced upgradation of the historic village Gharuan as a nagar panchayat.

Channi disbursed cheques worth Rs 14 crore to panchayats of these villages while sanctioning another Rs 54 crore, according to a government release.

Speaking at village Garanga, he noted that his government has unveiled a special scheme for waiving electricity bill arrears of consumers having a load up to 2 kilowatt so that the financial burden on people could be reduced.

Appealing to the people to drive maximum benefit from the scheme, the CM said arrears worth Rs 77.37 crore of 96,911 consumers have so far been waived in the state.

Meanwhile, he said the state government will soon conduct a survey of visually challenged people across the state and provide best treatment to those who have any chance of regaining their eyesight.

He announced this during a meeting here with a three-member delegation of the visually challenged led by Balwinder Singh Chahal.

