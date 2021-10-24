Left Menu

Unlike previous governments, state is my family: UP CM Adityanath

We say sabka saath, sabka vikas with all, for everyones development, but they used to say mera parivar, mera vikas my family, my development, he said.Adityanath claimed that under the previous governments, people could not get electricity, cooking gas and ration even after paying money, while the poor were caned by the police.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:39 IST
Unlike previous governments, state is my family: UP CM Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that while the erstwhile governments of Uttar Pradesh considered their families to be the state, for him, the state is his family.

He also alleged that the previous governments are responsible for the criminalisation of politics.

Adityanath was speaking at an event here to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 74 projects worth Rs 373 crore.

''For me, my state is my family. For those who were in power earlier, their family was the state. We say 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (with all, for everyone's development), but they used to say 'mera parivar, mera vikas' (my family, my development),'' he said.

Adityanath claimed that under the previous governments, people could not get electricity, cooking gas and ration even after paying money, while the poor were caned by the police. They are responsible for the criminalisation of politics.

The ration of the poor was stolen and their lands grabbed. Now if criminals try to commit such a crime, then the bulldozer is ready for them, he said.

The chief minister asked the gathering if the Ram temple could have been built under the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress.

These parties should be asked why they could not do in 70 years the work that the BJP government has done in four-and-a-half years, Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021