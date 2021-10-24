Unlike previous governments, state is my family: UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that while the erstwhile governments of Uttar Pradesh considered their families to be the state, for him, the state is his family.

He also alleged that the previous governments are responsible for the criminalisation of politics.

Adityanath was speaking at an event here to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 74 projects worth Rs 373 crore.

''For me, my state is my family. For those who were in power earlier, their family was the state. We say 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (with all, for everyone's development), but they used to say 'mera parivar, mera vikas' (my family, my development),'' he said.

Adityanath claimed that under the previous governments, people could not get electricity, cooking gas and ration even after paying money, while the poor were caned by the police. They are responsible for the criminalisation of politics.

The ration of the poor was stolen and their lands grabbed. Now if criminals try to commit such a crime, then the bulldozer is ready for them, he said.

The chief minister asked the gathering if the Ram temple could have been built under the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress.

These parties should be asked why they could not do in 70 years the work that the BJP government has done in four-and-a-half years, Adityanath said.

