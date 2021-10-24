Left Menu

Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav calls colleague Jagdanand Singh 'RSS agent', claims latter manhandled him

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who was present at Patna airport to welcome his father Lalu Yadav, has claimed he was manhandled by Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh and was not allowed to enter Lalu's residence later and said that he has nothing to do with the RJD from now onwards.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:59 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo/ ANI).
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who was present at Patna airport to welcome his father Lalu Yadav, has claimed he was manhandled by Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh and was not allowed to enter Lalu's residence later and said that he has nothing to do with the RJD from now onwards. Tej Pratap complained of humiliation at the hands of the state RJD chief and MLC Sunil Singh accusing them of preventing him from spending some time with Lalu Yadav.

The elder son of Lalu Yadav called Jagadanand Singh an "RSS agent" and said, "On such a great occasion of happiness, everyone had to be united but I was humiliated. I am, though, a devoted son and will continue to dote on my father." "Jagadanand Singh manhandled me at the airport and everyone noticed it. You are an RSS agent. Till you (Jagadanand Singh) are not removed from the party, I have nothing to do with the RJD."

"I was stopped from entering my father's residence by Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh and their goons." He also announced that he would take a big step in the coming days.

Later, Tej Pratap started his protest outside Lalu Prasad's residence alleging that he was stopped by "RSS agents" from meeting his father. However, after a while, he met his father Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter's residence.

Ahead of by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday reached Patna. He has returned to Bihar after over 3 years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

The strain between the two top leaders has been evident after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI)

