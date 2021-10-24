Left Menu

TMC protests against fuel price hike in Kolkata

In Maniktala, protesters, led by TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, carried placards and shouted against the Centre.The country is reeling under an unprecedented rise in fuel prices for several months now, but the BJP government seems unconcerned about the plight of the people, he alleged.Petrol was retailing at Rs 108.11 per litre in Kolkata on Sunday, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.43 per litre in the city.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 23:26 IST
TMC protests against fuel price hike in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress activists on Sunday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted slogans aimed at the BJP-led central government, as part of demonstrations against rising fuel prices at various places in the metropolis. In Mohammed Ali Park area of central Kolkata, members of the Bus Minibus Operators Committee pulled a private bus plying between Dunlop and Esplanade with strings for several metres to drive home their point.

''It has become almost impossible to operate buses in the present situation. The Narendra Modi government is doing nothing to stem the prices of petrol and diesel… Does it want us to ply buses with strings?” Pradip Narayan Basu, a member of the operators’ body, said.

TMC supporters, carrying an empty LPG cylinder decorated with flowers, burnt an effigy of Modi in another part of central Kolkata. In Maniktala, protesters, led by TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, carried placards and shouted against the Centre.

“The country is reeling under an unprecedented rise in fuel prices for several months now, but the BJP government seems unconcerned about the plight of the people,” he alleged.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 108.11 per litre in Kolkata on Sunday, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.43 per litre in the city. Diesel prices have already crossed the century-mark in several districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021