Left Menu

Biden had 'productive discussion' with Schumer, Manchin -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 03:33 IST
Biden had 'productive discussion' with Schumer, Manchin -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden had a "productive discussion" on Sunday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin about the social spending bill, the White House said.

"They continued to make progress, will have their staffs work on follow-ups from the meeting, and agreed to stay in close touch ‍with each other and the wide range of members who have worked hard on these negotiations," the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China Sea

Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China S...

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021