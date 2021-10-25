Left Menu

SAD leader Harsimrat K Badal slams Congress over infighting in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Congress party over the infighting going on within the party's Punjab unit and said that the Congress party in the state has become a comedy show after the arrival of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ANI | Bathinda (Punjab) | Updated: 25-10-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 06:58 IST
SAD leader Harsimrat K Badal slams Congress over infighting in Punjab
Harsimrat Kaur Badal talks to reportes in Bhathinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Congress party over the infighting going on within the party's Punjab unit and said that the Congress party in the state has become a comedy show after the arrival of Navjot Singh Sidhu. "Because of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Party has become a comedy show in Punjab. I would ask production houses from Mumbai to come and make a comedy show here in Punjab. Amid all of their drama the common people of Punjab are being crushed," said Harsimrat K Badal on Sunday.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader also quoted the recent remarks of Congress leader Manish Tewari where he said that chaos and anarchy are being played out at the Punjab state unit. "However, in my 40 years plus in Congress, I have never seen such chaos... anarchy as what is playing out in Congress Punjab today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children," Manish Tewari had tweeted earlier.

The former Union Minister also slammed the Punjab government over rising Dengue cases in Punjab. "The central scheme through which treatment can be availed, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has been suspended in Punjab because the state government didn't provide the payment," said Akali Dal leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

