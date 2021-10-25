Oneness biggest strength of Indian culture: Gadkari at Lokmat national inter-religious conference

Oneness is the biggest strength of Indian culture and has enabled us to become a 'vishwa guru' (world teacher), according to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking on 'Global Challenges to Communal Harmony and the Role of India' at the National Inter-religious Conference organised by the Lokmat media group on Sunday to celebrate the golden jubilee year of its Nagpur edition, the senior BJP leader also said Indian culture was truly secular.

Respecting all religions, communities and ideologies is the uniqueness of Indian culture, and not associated with any ‘dharma’, Gadkari said.

''Oneness is the biggest strength of Indian culture and this is what makes us capable of becoming a vishwa guru, which was predicted earlier by Swami Vivekananda,'' he said.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the demand of human life was diversity but there was hatred against diversity due to our lack of understanding as well as stress.

There was a need to walk together and respect one another as all communities are important, he said.

In a video message, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said ‘dharma’ unites but it was being used as an instrument to divide due to lack of mutual interaction.

''India believes the world is full of diversity. There may be differences in appearance and name, but from inside, we all are one,” Bhagwat said.

Speaking at the event, yoga guru Baba Ramdev stressed on values of unity, equality, freedom and universal brotherhood. Religious, economic, political and medical terrorism were the biggest dangers to the world, he said.

The chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda said Lokmat upheld the importance of secularism right from day one.

“Our stand has been of sarva dharma samabhav. No religion is bigger than humanity and we upheld these values. Lokmat respected all religions and creeds. People have been living together since ages and ' Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is the culture of the country,” Darda said.

The guidance of dharmacharyas on social harmony is important in the backdrop of the fundamentals in the current situation that were created in the name of religion. He said.

Editor-in-chief of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Rajendra Darda said that at a time when people are being murdered in the name of religion globally, the world is looking to India for a solution to this problem.

“India's responsibility at the global level has increased as it has been following the ideas of non-violence preached by Lord Mahavir, Tathagat Buddha, Guru Gobind Singh and Mahatma Gandhi. Only the path of peace and harmony can save the world,” he said.

''Let us not focus on differences but on what unites us. India is home to many religions and is the flag-bearer of the ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ thought process. We have a rich legacy of people from diverse traditions living together and it is the noble responsibility of spiritual leaders to preserve and promote it,'' said Cardinal Oswald Gracias.

Haji Syed Salman Chishti of Dargah Ajmer Sharif talked about patience and gratitude, which, if followed, cannot be defeated.

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Acharya Lokesh Muni, Founder of Jeevanvidya Mission Prahlad Wamanrao Pai, Founder of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre Bhikkhu Sanghasena and Brahmaviharidas Swami from the US also spoke at the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)