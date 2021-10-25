Left Menu

For losing deposits: Lalu breaks silence on RJD's alliance with Congress in Bihar

Breaking his silence on his party's alliance with the Congress ahead of by-polls in Bihar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that his party candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with the Congress in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 09:16 IST
RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Breaking his silence on his party's alliance with the Congress ahead of by-polls in Bihar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that his party candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with the Congress in the state. Speaking to reporters here before leaving for Patna, the RJD leader said, "What is Congress' alliance? Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing deposits?"

Lalu Prasad Yadav reached Patna yesterday. He has returned to Bihar after over 3 years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi. The strain between the two top leaders has been evident after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

According to the sources, Yadav will be campaigning for the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar. The ruling coalition, NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

