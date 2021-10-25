Left Menu

BJP leader Sanjay Patil sparks controversy, says ED won't come after him as he is ruling party MP

A BJP Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Sangli sparked controversy after he stated that he takes loans from banks to purchase luxury cars, adding that the Enforcement Directorate won't chase him since he is a ruling party MP.

Updated: 25-10-2021 09:41 IST
BJP MP Sanjay Patil . Image Credit: ANI
A BJP Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Sangli sparked controversy after he stated that he takes loans from banks to purchase luxury cars, adding that the Enforcement Directorate won't chase him since he is a ruling party MP. While speaking at the inauguration of a shopping mall in Sangli, Sanjay Patil said, "The ED won't come after me as I am a BJP MP..."

He further said, "We borrow loans from banks to purchase Rs 40 lakh luxury cars." Referring to Harshvardhan Patil, who left the Congress in 2019, the BJP MP said that he gets sound sleep because the central agencies do not come after him "for inquiries".

This comes amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government's allegations that the Centre has been using the central agencies against the opposition leaders. (ANI)

