Left Menu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reaches Delhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:33 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reaches Delhi
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the national capital on Monday. Naidu's Delhi visit comes days after he demanded the intervention of the central government in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices. He wanted President's rule to be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday had alleged that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was responsible for the attack at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri. "The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office. This is an utter failure of law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the opposition," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021