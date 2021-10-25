Congress leader's tweet mocking India's loss against Pak sparks controversy

Left Menu

Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera's tweet mocking the Indian Cricket team for its loss against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup yesterday has sparked controversy after the party refrained to comment on her tweet while it continues to draw criticism from her own party apart from the opposition.

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera's tweet mocking the Indian Cricket team for its loss against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup yesterday has sparked controversy after the party refrained to comment on her tweet while it continues to draw criticism from her own party apart from the opposition. Khera in her tweet interpreted the defeat of team India as a defeat for 'Bhakts'.

"Bhakts! How's the taste? You have managed to humiliate yourselves," the Congress national media coordinator tweeted in Hindi. Responding to the tweet of Khera, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the candidate for the "Prime Minister of Pakistan".

"Congress will be happy today.. Isn't it. Now it is obvious that Congress will fight the election of 2024 from its own country and will try to make Rahul Gandhi will be a candidate for "Wazir-e-Azam"!" Patra tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said that there must not be any politics in the matter of sports.

"There should not be any politics. I am not in favour of comments for or against. Sport is a sport. It is true that there are serious issues between the governments but in sports, we should not let politics come in, whichever is the party," Dixit said. Indian cricket team on Sunday suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. (ANI)

