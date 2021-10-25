Left Menu

Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani temple in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:33 IST
Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani temple in J-K
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The home minister visited the temple complex nestled among chinar trees in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early Monday morning, the officials said.

Donning a traditional Kashmiri pheran, Shah offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately after his arrival on Saturday, he visited the family of police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by militants in June this year.

Later that day, Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhawan here.

He held an interaction with members of the newly set-up youth clubs in the valley later that evening.

On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu where he also addressed a public rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021