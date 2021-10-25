Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal to perform aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are due early next year, will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Monday evening, informed party leader Sanjay Singh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Lucknow Airport on Monday. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are due early next year, will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Monday evening, informed party leader Sanjay Singh. He further said that Kejriwal will offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, earlier in the day, arrived at Lucknow airport and was welcomed by the party workers here. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "He will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today evening. Further, he will be visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple tomorrow morning and later offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram."

AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year. Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2021