Left Menu

UP cops booked for extortion, illegally keeping three men at police station

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:03 IST
UP cops booked for extortion, illegally keeping three men at police station
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Four unnamed Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are among six people booked for extortion and illegally keeping three Noida-based men at a police station in Ghaziabad where one of them was allegedly forced to sign two bank cheques of Rs 5 lakh each, officials said.

The accused policemen are posted in Ghaziabad while the FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station in Noida over the October 23 incident, the officials said.

The 50-year-old complainant Leelu said some time back he had taken money on loan from Bahlolpur village-resident Rajendra Yadav and returned the amount to him.

"On Saturday morning, Yadav, his son Amit and four policemen showed up at my residence in Noida Sector 68's village Garhi Chaukhandi. Me, my brother and my nephew were forcefully picked up from our residence by them and taken to Indirapuram police station," Leelu alleged.

"At the police station, I was forced to sign two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each of my bank account in a branch located in Nirman Vihar in Delhi. It was only after handing over the cheques to them that we could manage to leave the police station," he alleged.

Leelu along with his brother and his nephew approached the Noida Police after being "released" from the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad to lodge a complaint, an official said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station against Rajendra Yadav, his son Amit and four unidentified police personnel," a Noida police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 384 (extortion), the police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021