TMC will do very well in Goa Assembly polls: Babul Supriyo

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:23 IST
TMC will do very well in Goa Assembly polls: Babul Supriyo
Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo on Monday expressed confidence that his party will do “very well” in the Goa Assembly elections due early next year.

Several TMC leaders, including Supriyo and party MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy, have arrived in Goa ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state scheduled on October 28.

The TMC has already announced its decision to contest the Assembly elections in Goa.

The forthcoming Goa Assembly poll is an important election and the “TMC will do very well in it,” Supriyo told reporters.

“This (Goa) is one place in India which should see a lot of development to make it more tourist-friendly,” said Supriyo, who joined the TMC last month after quitting the BJP.

He said Goa is known for its culture, tradition, music and wonderful beaches. “A lot more can be done here,” he added.

Last month, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC, while state Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has also extended support to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC last week appointed Faleiro as its vice president.

The party has been inducting several local leaders in its fold ever since it announced its intention to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member House in the state are due in February 2022. PTI RPS GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

