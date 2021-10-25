Left Menu

BJP to boycott all-party meeting called by Punjab CM Channi to discuss BSF jurisdiction extension

As the Punjab government called for an all-party meeting to discuss the recent extension of BSF jurisdiction, the BJP's Punjab unit has decided to boycott the meeting stating that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police.

As the Punjab government called for an all-party meeting to discuss the recent extension of BSF jurisdiction, the BJP's Punjab unit has decided to boycott the meeting stating that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police. Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, "BSF is a concurrent list subject. Along with the BSF, the Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. The drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been widened."

Alleging that the Congress government in Punjab has not delivered the promises that they made in the manifesto, Kalia said, "During the all-party meeting, the Congress government should discuss the party manifesto." He further said, "There is no confrontation between the BSF and the state police and materials seized during the search operation will be handed over to the police."

Meanwhile, state BJP General Secretary Dr Subhash Sharma alleged that the Congress-led state government is "attempting to politicise the issue." "The government used to review these decisions on a regular basis and BJP will never compromise on national security. The state government is attempting to politicise the BSF jurisdiction issue so the BJP has decided to boycott the meeting," added Sharma.

Earlier on October 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures upto an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. As per the fresh order, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to have jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments. (ANI)

