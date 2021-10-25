Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal appears before UP's Sultanpur court in 2014 Model Code of Conduct violation case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appeared before a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur in connection with the violation of the election code during a public rally in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:02 IST
Arvind Kejriwal appears before UP's Sultanpur court in 2014 Model Code of Conduct violation case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at district court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appeared before a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur in connection with the violation of the election code during a public rally in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Kejriwal who arrived at Lucknow airport earlier in the day was welcomed by the party workers here. The Delhi chief minister is scheduled to perform Saryu Aarti at Ayodhya later today.

On Tuesday he will visit Hanuman Garhi Temple and the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year.

Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021