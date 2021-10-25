Left Menu

Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose BJP in UP assembly polls: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday visited the family of Arun Narwar who was allegedly killed in police custody in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a compensation of Rs 40 lakh and government job to his kin.Speaking to reporters after meeting Narwars family members, Tikait said, The state government is discriminating while giving compensation.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:28 IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose BJP in UP assembly polls: Rakesh Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday visited the family of Arun Narwar who was allegedly killed in police custody in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a compensation of Rs 40 lakh and government job to his kin.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Narwar's family members, Tikait said, ''The state government is discriminating while giving compensation. It has given compensation of Rs 40-45 lakh in Lakhimpur Kheri and Kanpur, while in Agra the government has given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.'' ''The state government should give compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family of Arun as well. The government should not have discriminated,'' he said.

He also demanded a government job for a member of Narwar's family and a judicial probe into his death.

Narwar was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station here and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation on October 19, officials had said.

Targeting the BJP government over farm laws, Tikait said, ''I will urge farmers not to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly election. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose the BJP in state assembly elections.'' ''We will not field our candidates nor support any political party in the assembly election,'' he added.

He said their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will continue till the matter is resolved and added ''we are also ready to talk to the central government.'' PTI COR SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021