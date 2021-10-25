Left Menu

Centre has asked for vaccinating those over 17-year-old : Himanta

All of them are two-dose vaccines.Zydus Cadilas indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received emergency use approval EUA for those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.Sarma said incidence of the disease had declined from November 2020 to February 2021 but increased again from April 2021.

PTI | Mariani | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:10 IST
Centre has asked for vaccinating those over 17-year-old : Himanta
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said the Centre has asked for vaccination of those over 17 years against COVID-19 in the state and sought the people's cooperation for it. He also stressed on the need to ensure that people take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and be on the alert so that the incidence of the disease does not increase again.

Addressing a by-poll campaign rally here, Sarma said "A new directive has come from New Delhi that all those who are above 17 years of age can now take the COVID-19 vaccine.I urge you to ensure that all our boys and girls between 17 to 18 years take the vaccine now," he said at a by-poll campaign rally here.

Currently three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V — which are being administered in the country are for those above 18 years of age. All of them are two-dose vaccines.

Zydus Cadila's indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received emergency use approval (EUA) for those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

Sarma said incidence of the disease had declined from November 2020 to February 2021 but increased again from April 2021. ''To ensure that such a situation does not repeat itself we have to take both the vaccine doses," Sarma added.

Stressing on his point, the chief minister said "Elections will come and go, but people have to survive, do business, carry on with their education. We have to be alert so that the COVID situation does not deteriorate again," he said.

Dismissing speculations of possible lockdown again in the state, Sarma said, "We (Assam government) don't want a lockdown and we won't impose it. But we have to ensure that the people are fully vaccinated." Sarma, who was campaigning for BJP candidate from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi, harped on the developmental activities initiated by the state government since he assumed office in May this year.

In this context he mentioned the government's war on drugs, measures to curb corruption in the administration, besides the increase in the digitalisation of government work. He also elaborated on different welfare schemes undertaken by the government.

Kurmi had won the Mariani seat for the last four terms as a Congress candidate, including in the state poll held in March-April this year. But he had quit the party as well as the membership of the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The saffron party has fielded him for he by-poll from the constituency.

Besides Mariani, by-election is scheduled in Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Bhabanipur and Thowra Assembly constituencies on October 31. The counting of votes is slated for November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021