Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM arrested

Sudan's leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials.

In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he is dissolving the country's ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)