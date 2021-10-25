Left Menu

GFP gauging public mood before taking any call on tie-up with TMC for polls

The Goa Forward Party GFP is assessing the likely impact of allying with the Trinamool Congress for the next years assembly elections in the coastal state, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said on Monday. Perception is what matters, he said.Sardesai said the GFP is assessing the likely impact of allying with the AITC by engaging in broad discussions with party workers and sympathisers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:49 IST
GFP gauging public mood before taking any call on tie-up with TMC for polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) is assessing the likely impact of allying with the Trinamool Congress for the next year's assembly elections in the coastal state, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said on Monday. He also said talks of alliance with Congress remain suspended as of now. The Assembly elections in Goa are due in February next year. The TMC had announced to contest maiden polls in Goa. Sardesai told PTI that the GFP will never sacrifice its ideology of 'Goem, Goemkar, Goemkarponn' (Goan, Goans, Goanness).

''The GFP's discussions with I-PAC, which is an agency working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), have slowed down. The GFP never had any contact with the AITC but had met with strategist Prashant Kishor. We were thinking of some kind of a tie-up but right now, we are going slow while trying to gauge the sentiments of the people. Perception is what matters”, he said.

Sardesai said the GFP is assessing the likely impact of allying with the AITC by engaging in broad discussions with party workers and sympathisers. The Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House in the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, restricting the main opponent BJP to 13. But the saffron party moved to ally with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, now deceased. The GFP had won three seats and shared power with the BJP for initial two-and-a-half years before Pramod Sawant became the chief minister after Parrikar's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021