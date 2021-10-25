Left Menu

Land deal-money laundering case: Eknath Khadse gets interim bail till Friday

NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Monday appeared before a special court here and was granted interim bail till October 29 in connection with a 2016 Pune land deal and money laundering case.Khadses lawyers filed a bail application and also sought interim bail pending its hearing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:49 IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Monday appeared before a special court here and was granted interim bail till October 29 in connection with a 2016 Pune land deal and money laundering case.

Khadse appeared before the court pursuant to summons issued by it earlier this month after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Khadse's lawyers filed a bail application and also sought interim bail pending its hearing. The court granted him interim bail and posted the matter for further hearing on October 29.

Besides Khadse, his wife Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhary are also named as accused in the case. Chaudhary is presently in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged Chaudhary and Khadse purchased government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual cost was Rs 31.01 crore. The prosecution case is that Khadse misused his official position as state revenue minister at the time to facilitate the transaction.

Khadse had resigned from the state cabinet in June 2016 following the controversy over the purchase of land. He quit the BJP in October last year and joined the NCP.

