Rajasthan bypolls: CM Gehlot to address four public meetings on Tuesday
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:22 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday will address four meetings in Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held on October 30.
Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, will reach Lasadia in Udaipur on Tuesday at 10:30 am and hold a meeting.
He will then address public meetings in Jhalran in Udaipur, Mungana in Pratapgarh and Kuravad in Udaipur.
Voting for the bypolls in the assembly seats will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.
