Gujarat govt will come up with plan against drug menace: state BJP chief

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday said the state government will come up with a detailed plan against the drug menace. He also said the government will implement the prohibition policy more strictly, results of which will be visible after Diwali.There is already a ban on liquor in Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:33 IST
''There is already a ban on liquor in Gujarat. We will implement this prohibition policy strictly now. The results of our action will be visible after Diwali. We (the BJP government) are also worried about the drugs trade. People want result-oriented action. (Minister of State for Home) Harsh Sanghavi is trying hard and has already chalked out a detailed plan against this drug menace,'' said Paatil.

He was addressing industrialists and other prominent citizens in Vadodara at a function organized by Patidar community outfit, Sardardham. Paatil also donated Rs 51 lakh to the organisation.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kg of heroin from two containers at the Mundra port in Kutch district in September, believed to be the largest haul in the country, and subsequently arrested eight persons including five foreign nationals.

Following the seizure, Congress attacked the state and Central governments saying Gujarat is slowly becoming the drugs capital of the country.

Meanwhile, Paatil said the Bhupendra Patel government has decided to sack several employees who are working on the extension since long after their retirement to create employment opportunities for youths.

''We have decided to terminate services of those who are on the extension so that youngsters get government jobs. Some officers were on extension for nearly nine years. The CM also shared with me that around 5,000 employees never got transferred outside one district since the beginning of their service. We have also decided to effect the transfer,'' the senior BJP leader said.

From the dais, Paatil reprimanded Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia, who was among the audience, for his lackadaisical approach in resolving the issue of stray cattle and beggars.

''Surat city has successfully resolved both the issues. When I asked Rokadia about his plans for Vadodara, he said meetings were already held. You were chosen as the mayor because we thought you were young and will take decisions fast. But, such a slow pace is not acceptable. Stop holding meetings and show results,'' he said.

