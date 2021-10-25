Let's take Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup match in right spirit, says Mehbooba

Left Menu

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on people to take Pakistans win over India in a T20 World Cup match in the right spirit, amid reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring countrys victory.Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on Sunday in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt.A scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjabs Sangrur district on Sunday night.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on people to take Pakistan's win over India in a T20 World Cup match in the right spirit, amid reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on Sunday in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt.

A scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday night. The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match, according to police.

''Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans - desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The Peoples Democratic Party chief said that everyone should take Pakistan's victory in the right spirit.

''Let's agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team,'' she said.

