Bajrang Dal vandalises web series set: CPI(M) condemns act, slams MP govt

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday said the ransacking of the set of web series 'Ashram' in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by Bajrang Dal activists was not only an attack on the freedom of expression but on the Constitution as well.

MP CPI(M) general secretary Jaswinder Singh, in a statement, said ''unfortunately, the government which had taken oath to protect the Constitution was ripping it to pieces''.

''The criminal and objectionable activities of the Sangh Parivar under the patronage of the BJP government were on the rise in Madhya Pradesh. The incident was not just condemnable but worrisome as well,” he said, adding that MP home minister Narottam Mishra's statement protecting the attack and attackers was supplying fuel to the fire.

Earlier in the day, Mishra had said he supported the Bajrang Dal's demand that the name of the web series be changed from 'Ashram' to something else as it hurt Hindu sentiments, though he added that ''we consider the ransacking as wrong''.

Singh said Mishra had thrown a challenge to the Censor Board (Censor Board of Film Certificate) by saying producers and directors will have to inform authorities about objectionable content or scenes in their stories before seeking permission for shooting in the state.

“We are going to issue a permanent guideline following the dispute over the shooting of Ashram-3. Now, (the producer-director) will need to show the script of the story to the administration before seeking permission, if they are going to shoot objectionable scenes which hurt the sentiments of any religion,'' Mishra had said.

Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday evening ransacked the set of the third season of web series Ashram and threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha after accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly.

The windscreens of two crew buses were broken in stone pelting and one person was injured, police had said.

