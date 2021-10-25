Left Menu

Lalu Prasad to campaign for RJD candidates on Oct 27 in Bihar bypolls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad on Monday said that he will campaign in Munger and Darbhanga on October 27 for the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:47 IST
Lalu Prasad to campaign for RJD candidates on Oct 27 in Bihar bypolls
RJD leader Lalu Yadav. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad on Monday said that he will campaign in Munger and Darbhanga on October 27 for the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state. "I will campaign in Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga on October 27 for the upcoming bypolls in the state," Lalu Prasad told ANI.

The bypolls for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats will be held on October 30. Congress has also fielded candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which are allies in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

