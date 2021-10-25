Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:58 IST
Sudanese opposition coalition calls for civil disobedience - ministry
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's main opposition coalition called on Monday for civil disobedience and protests across the country after the military dissolved the transitional government, the information ministry said.

The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance demanded that the transitional military council step down and transfer power back to the civilian government.

It also called for the release of all detained members of cabinet and the sovereign council, a ruling body that had shared power between the military and civilians until it was dissolved by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday, the ministry said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

