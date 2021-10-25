Left Menu

EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM''s comment

The European Unions executive told Poland Monday that there is no place for rhetoric referring to war among EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues, would be like starting World War III. In an interview with the Financial Times, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of making demands of Warsaw with a gun to our head and urged Brussels to drop its threats of sanctions against Poland.The comments follow years of disputes over changes Polands government has made to the countrys courts.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:04 IST
EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM''s comment
  • Country:
  • Poland

The European Union's executive told Poland Monday that there is “no place for rhetoric referring to war” among EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues, would be like starting “World War III.” In an interview with the Financial Times, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of making demands of Warsaw with a “gun to our head” and urged Brussels to drop its threats of sanctions against Poland.

The comments follow years of disputes over changes Poland's government has made to the country's courts. The EU believes the changes erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic recovery plan.

When asked if Poland could use its veto power to block legislation in retaliation, for instance on climate issues, Morawiecki said: “If they start the third world war, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal.'' Asked about the comment at a briefing, EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the EU “is a project that very successfully contributed to establishing a lasting peace among its member states.'' Mamer added that “there is no place for rhetoric referring to war.” Morawiecki faced less sanguine criticism from his Polish political opponents, many of whom are deeply worried about Poland's increasing isolation within the EU.

“I have the impression that Mr. Morawiecki has recently had some problems with English or that he has lost his mind,'' tweeted Marek Belka, a former left-wing Polish prime minister who is now a member of the European Parliament.

Donald Tusk, the head of the leading opposition party in Poland, reacted to the “war” comment by saying: “In politics, stupidity is the cause of most serious misfortunes.” The government spokesman, Piotr Müller, told Polish media that the prime minister's comment amounted to hyperbole and should not be taken literally.

The nationalist ruling party in Poland, Law and Justice, has been in conflict with Brussels since winning power in 2015 over a number of matters, including migration and LGBT rights. The longest running dispute, however, has centered on the Polish government's attempts to take political control of the judiciary.

The matter came to a head earlier this month when the constitutional court ruled that some key parts of EU law are not compatible with the nation's constitution. The ruling by a court filled with ruling party's loyalists was made after Morawiecki asked it to rule on whether EU or national law has primacy.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said last week that it was the first time ever that a national court found “that the EU treaties are incompatible with the national constitution.” “This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union,” von der Leyen said. “It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021