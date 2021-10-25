Left Menu

TN CM asks banks to join hands with govt to enhance livelihood of the poor

Chennai, Oct 25 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the coming days would be challenging to the economy of the State due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed to banks to join hands with the government to enhance the livelihood of the poor.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:04 IST
TN CM asks banks to join hands with govt to enhance livelihood of the poor
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the coming days would be challenging to the economy of the State due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed to banks to join hands with the government to enhance the livelihood of the poor. Addressing representatives of the banks and financial institutions at the first State Bankers' Meeting here at the Secretariat, Stalin extended his gratitude to the bankers since it was the first such meeting being held after DMK government assumed office on May 7. Exuding confidence that the meeting between government and the bankers would mark a good beginning to the development of the State, he said, ''Banks hold a vital place in executing the government policies and schemes. Your contribution is much valuable amid this pandemic times.'' The Chief Minister said the meeting was organised to boost the economy and to increase loans for government departments which play a role in the progress of the State. The impact caused by the pandemic has been huge, and the government has provided Rs 4,000 as financial assistance to safeguard the livelihood of the poor, he said. ''The coming days will be challenging in terms of reviving the economy. I appeal to banks to join hands with the government to enhance the livelihood of the poor,'' he said. Referring to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said the government has made several announcements to support the industry and added that a credit guarantee fund would be set up to enhance the financial assistance from the banks to the MSMEs. ''MSME sector was hugely impacted by the pandemic and reviving this industry is a top priority for this government. I appeal to banks to extend their support,'' he said. On educational loans, he said the banks should provide the financial assistance to students from the backward classes towards ensuring quality education for all. Also, Stalin asked the banks to expedite clearance of 104 pending applications from the food storage industry seeking assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021