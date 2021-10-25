Turkey's Erdogan welcomes embassies' statement on abiding by diplomatic treaty -state media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "welcomed" a statement by Western embassies that they abide by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country's internal affairs, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, after Erdogan called for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors.

Erdogan said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata for seeking the release of prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala, detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup.

Citing sources in the presidency, Anadolu said Erdogan had welcomed the statement, posted on Twitter by the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand and later re-tweeted by Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

