Left Menu

Kejriwal performs 'aarti' on banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:19 IST
Kejriwal performs 'aarti' on banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river amid the chanting of hymns in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Kejriwal shared a video of the 'aarti' on Twitter.

''(I) had the good fortune of taking part in the 'aarti' of mother Saryu in Ayodhya,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was given a yellow robe by seers after the 'aarti' was over.

The AAP had announced last year that it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021