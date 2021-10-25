UP residents would have been saved from COVID-19 if these hospitals existed earlier: Congress leader after PM Modi's inauguration event

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges from UP's Siddharthnagar, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that residents of Uttar Pradesh would have been saved from COVID-19 if these hospitals had existed earlier and one would not have seen bodies in the Ganga. Talking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "As polls are impending, there's a spree of inauguration of developmental projects."

"If the hospitals existed earlier, people of UP could have been saved from COVID-19. We saw hundreds of bodies in the river Ganga," he said. "People of UP are seeing it as nothing but an election allurement," he added.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar. These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. (ANI)

