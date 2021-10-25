HP BJP expels 7 more workers for working against party candidate

The Himachal Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha has expelled seven of its local leaders for working against party candidate Neelam Seraik contesting from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat.

Earlier, the BJP had expelled 13 local leaders accusing them of working for rebel BJP candidate from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Chetan Bragta. Bypoll for Jubbal-Kotkhai, Arki, and Fatehpur assembly seats along with Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will be held on October 30.

In a statement on Sunday, state BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood said Mahasu district vice president Vijeta Khimta, district secretary Poonam Mokhta, Jubbal-Kotkhai Mandal chief Naina Taneta, vice president Pinki Kotvi, general secretary Rajni Salakta and special invitee members Roobha Nepta and Meenakshi Manta were expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities.

On Thursday, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap had expelled 13 local leaders from the primary membership of the party for working for Chetan Bragta, son of former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta who died in June due to post-Covid complications.

Chetan Bragta, who was the state BJP IT cell convener, was expecting a ticket from Jubbal-Kotkhai after his father’s death but the saffron party chose former Zila Parishad member Seraik.

Chetan Bragta then decided to contest as an independent candidate and apart from him and Seraik, Congress' Rohit Thakur and independent Suman Kadam are also in fray.

After Chetan Bragta refused to withdraw his nomination papers, the BJP expelled him from the party’s primary membership for six years on October 13.

