PM Modi congratulates Uzbek president on poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Uzbekistans president Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election win, and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to strengthen in his second term. I am confident that India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in your second term.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election win, and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to strengthen in his second term. Uzbekistan's incumbent leader has won a second five-year term in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation, preliminary results showed Monday.

Mirziyoyev received 80.1 per cent of Sunday's vote, the country's Central Election Commission announced.

Modi tweeted, ''Heartiest congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the election. I am confident that India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in your second term. My best wishes to you and the friendly people of Uzbekistan.'' PTI KR ANB ANB

