TDP making false allegations to show Andhra Pradesh in bad light: YSR Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:14 IST
Hitting out at the TDP, YSR Congress leader Vijaya Sai Reddy on Monday said the opposition party is making false allegations and spreading fake propaganda about the state with the ill-intent of showing Andhra Pradesh in a bad light. His remarks come in the wake of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and demanding that President’s Rule be imposed in the southern state.

Naidu alleged that “state-sponsored” terror has reached ''unimaginable heights'' threatening democracy, institutions and very fabric of the state. He also demanded CBI investigation into the series of attacks on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and offices on October 19.

Reddy, in a party statement, said, ''TDP president Chandrababu Naidu is just trying to gain sympathy by showing pictures of the attack on the TDP office, but he is silent on the reason why the citizens attacked the office.'' The YSR Congress leader said the opposition party is doing it as part of a conspiracy to stop the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government.

He further claimed that TDP leaders even use abrasive language against YSR Congress supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

