Middlemen siphoned off funds from schemes during Congress rule: Sonowal

I urge all to vote for BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain and bring fast development in the constituency, Sonowal said.He asserted that the double-engined BJP government at the Centre and state is taking everyone on the path of development and bringing progress to all.Today, the greater Assamese community is no longer backward.

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:20 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday attacked the Congress claiming that funds of various schemes were siphoned off by middlemen during the tenure of the opposition party.

Addressing three rallies for the upcoming by-polls in Assam, the minister for shipping, ports, and waterways said ''misgovernance'' of the Congress was overturned during the last seven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Congress could not provide rights of ‘Mati, Bheti, Jati’ (land, home, and community) to the people of Assam. Funds of beneficiaries were usurped by middlemen during Congress days,'' the former chief minister of the state said in Thowra constituency.

Now, under Modi's leadership, all beneficiaries receive their funds directly in their accounts, which is the real proof of good governance, he claimed.

''The people of Thowra believe in the ideals of brotherhood and harmony and are culturally conscious. I urge all to vote for BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain and bring fast development in the constituency,'' Sonowal said.

He asserted that the ''double-engined'' BJP government at the Centre and state is taking everyone on the path of development and bringing progress to all.

''Today, the greater Assamese community is no longer backward. Led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has taken the pledge to establish itself as one of the top five states in the country,'' Sonowal said.

By-elections will take place in Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon on October 30.

The Majuli seat is also vacant, but a by-poll will not be held there this time as its representative, Sarbananda Sonowal, had resigned from the Assembly just hours after the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

