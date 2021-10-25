Congress accuses MNF of voter intimidation

Congress on Monday accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of intimidating Mizoram's state employees to cast votes in favour of the ruling party in the upcoming bypoll to Tuirial assembly seat slated to be held on October 30.

The MNF, however, denied the allegation and said it was "baseless." Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Aizawl, Congress media department chairman Dr. Lallianchhunga alleged that many government employees in Tuirial assembly constituency have been evidently intimidated by the ruling party to cast their votes for the MNF candidate, terming the attempt as "undemocratic." "The Congress can't ignore the matter as it is truly undemocratic and an outright violation of the country's constitution. We will look into the matter and probe it aggressively," the Congress leader said.

Lallianchhunga also accused Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga of intimidating people to vote for his party.

He alleged that Zoramthanga had in early October warned people of Tuirial assembly constituency that they will regret it unless they elect the MNF candidate.

Extending solidarity with voters, the Congress spokesperson said they should be free to elect a candidate of their choice.

"The people should be allowed to exercise their franchise freely. We appeal to the people of Tuirial to reject a party, which disdainfully intimidates them," he said.

Claiming that the MNF has hardly fulfilled its pre-poll promises, Lallianchhunga urged the people not to fall for such ''fake promises''.

He alleged the MNF had promised to give monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to eligible families under its flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) before the last assembly poll in 2018 but had not fulfilled it or other promises made later.

MNF vice president Vanlalzawma denied that his party was intimidating government employees.

"We are truly unaware of such intimidation," the former Lok Sabha member and ex-MLA told PTI.

Four candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to be held on October 3.

The ruling MNF candidate K. Laldawngliana is tipped against oppositions Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress nominees Laltlanmawia and Chalrosanga Ralte respectively.

BJP also fielded its party spokesperson K. Laldinthara.

The coming bypoll is expected to witness a triangular fight among the MNF, ZPM and Congress.

A total of 17,911 electorates, including 9,092 female voters, will exercise their franchise in the bypoll, necessitated by the demise of incumbent MLA Andrew H. Thangliana of ZPM in August. Counting of votes will be held on November 2.

