Iran's top nuclear negotiator to hold talks with EU's Mora in Brussels

But the talks were put on hold after Iran's presidential election in June that brought anti-Western hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to power. The United States and European powers have urged Iran to return to negotiations, warning that time is running out as the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment programme is advancing well beyond the limits set by the nuclear pact.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:29 IST
Iran will hold a second meeting this month with the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Tehran and six powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, Tehran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Monday.

"I will meet (EU) coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations (between Iran and the six powers)," Bagheri Kani tweeted, alluding to Mora's initial round of discussions in Tehran on Oct. 14. In April, Iran and six powers started talks to reinstate the deal, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched three years ago before reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. But the talks were put on hold after Iran's presidential election in June that brought anti-Western hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to power.

The United States and European powers have urged Iran to return to negotiations, warning that time is running out as the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment programme is advancing well beyond the limits set by the nuclear pact. In reaction to Trump's reimposition of sanctions, Tehran has breached the deal by rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

Iran has repeatedly said it will return to negotiations but it has yet to specify a date. "Iran is determined to engage in negotiations that would remove unlawful and cruel sanctions in a full & effective manner, secure normalization of trade & economic relations w/ Iran, and provide credible guarantee for no further reneging," Bagheri Kani tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Heinrich)

