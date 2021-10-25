UK's Johnson urges Putin to bring forward Russia's net zero target to 2050
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring forward by 10 years Russia's target for achieving net zero carbon emissions, Johnson's office said on Monday after the two leaders spoke by phone.
"He (Johnson) welcomed the steps Russia has taken in recent days to commit (to) net zero by 2060," the statement said.
"The prime minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise that target to achieving net zero by 2050 as well as making further progress on ending deforestation and an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution."
