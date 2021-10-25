Left Menu

Assembly bypolls: EC show-cause notice to Assam CM for violation of poll code

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:37 IST
Assembly bypolls: EC show-cause notice to Assam CM for violation of poll code
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for violating the model code by promising roads and other development projects while campaigning for assembly bypolls in the state.

He has been given time till 5 pm on Tuesday to respond to the notice.

''If no explanation is submitted within the said time limit, the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,'' the notice read.

The EC said it had received two complaints that Sarma, in the capacity of chief minister and the designated star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam, made announcements at various poll meetings in Bhawanipur, Thawrah and Mariani assembly seats for establishing medical college, bridges, roads, high schools, stadium and sports complex.

He also announced giving financial assistance to self-help groups of tea garden workers, the poll panel said Going through the English transcripts of his speeches, ''it is confirmed that you have made promises and announcements...,'' the notice read adding the panel is of the view that by making the statements ''you have violated the said provision of Model Code of Conduct and the instructions''.

The poll panel reminded Sarma of provisions of the poll code and its instructions regarding ministers and the party in power.

''Announcement of new projects or programme or concessions or financial grants in any form or promises thereof or laying of foundation stones, etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power is prohibited,'' the EC reminded him.

The bypolls will be held on October 30, and counting will take place on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021