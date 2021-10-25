Left Menu

Deal on Democrats' spending plan could come this week -Manchin

Updated: 25-10-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 21:45 IST
  United States
  • United States

Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Monday said he was open to taxes that would ensure people paid their fair share to help pay for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda, adding that a framework agreement could be possible this week.

Manchin, speaking to reporters outside his office following weekend talks with Biden, also said his top line for Democrats' spending measure was still $1.5 trillion.

