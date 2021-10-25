Spurt in militancy exposes Centre's claims of normalcy in J&K after abrogation of Art 370: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that ''spurt'' in militancy across Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the Centre's claims that terror will end after revocation of Article 370.

The Article, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in August 2019. The state was then bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

''Least to speak about ending militancy, it is on the rise, and Home Minister Amit Shah needs to answer why. Spurt in militancy across Jammu and Kashmir exposes the claims of the Centre that terror would end after revocation of Article 370,'' Abdullah said while addressing a huge rally at Poonch.

Abdullah expressed apprehensions about containment of militancy and peace returning to Jammu and Kashmir because of ''ill-conceived'' policies of the BJP-led central government.

They have deceived the people by snatching from them the unique special status, which owed genesis to the era of the Maharajas, who had incorporated permanent residence provision in view of special circumstances of the (erstwhile) state, the National Conference leader said.

Abdullah asked people to remain steadfast in maintaining amity and brotherhood, especially in the face of the machinations being perpetrated to create fear psychosis and wedge between various segments of society.

He said the National Conference has surmounted these challenges since its inception by pursuing the cherished philosophy of secularism and democracy.

This has been the strength of this party in a diverse place like Jammu and Kashmir, which has maintained its glorious ethos in the most testing times, he added.

Abdullah also exhorted people to remain vigilant of elements deployed by the RSS in every area to create apprehensions in the mind of the public about religion being in danger.

''This atmosphere is aimed at polarisation to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all costs,'' he said, adding that the sagacious and politically matured people won't get swayed by hate being spread by the divisive forces.

He said divisive and hate politics has taken a toll on unity, which is crucial for survival of a multi-religious and multi-lingual country like India.

''Such tactics have to be fought unitedly as divisive politics is against the ethos of this nation, which is the abode of all, irrespective of religion, region or culture,'' Abdullah said.

The National Conference president exuded confidence that the people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of secularism shining despite provocations.

